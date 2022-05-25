WAUKESHA
Martin ‘Marty’ J. Primasing
Martin “Marty” J. Primasing of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 57.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 3, from 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. A continued celebration of Marty’s life will follow the Mass and be announced. Private burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Please see Tuesday’s 5/31 edition for the complete obituary.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.