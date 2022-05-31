WAUKESHA
Martin ‘Marty’ J. Primasing
Sept. 29, 1964 - May 21, 2022
Martin “Marty” J. Primasing of Waukesha, 57, passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Marty was born in Milwaukee on September 29, 1964, the son of Eugene and Jean (nee Sorce) Primasing, and graduated from Waukesha South High School in 1983.
On October 20, 1990, he married the love of his life, Anne Butler; they were longtime members of St. Mary Catholic Church, Waukesha. A lifelong resident of Waukesha, Marty enjoyed participating in sports including softball and bowling; a favorite activity was entertaining friends and family in his man cave or on his deck.
Marty was a huge Wisconsin sports fan, especially of the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed watching games with his daughter Morgan and attending her sporting events and her other life milestones. He loved to travel with his family and was happiest when he was in the sun, on the beach or on a boat. Retiring in 2019 from ProHealth Care allowed him to enjoy several cruises and family vacations and provided him the opportunity to take care of his Jeep and spend time with his much-loved black lab Max. Marty had a zest for life, a great sense of humor with a quick wit, and was a generous man. He's remembered as an incredible and loving husband, father, son, uncle and friend.
Marty will be forever missed by his loving and devoted wife of 31 years, Anne; their beloved daughter, Morgan; his adored mother who he cared so much about, Jean Primasing of Pewaukee; his father-in-law Richard Butler; brothers-in-law Don (Kim) Butler and David (the late Kara) Butler; sister-in-law Kathy (Scott) Hogden; and nieces and nephews Chase Primasing, Lauren, Jamie and Jon Butler, and Alexis, Ashley and Tyler Hogden. He is further survived by his uncle Ted Sorce, cousins, other relatives and many good friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Primasing; sister Laura Primasing; mother-in-law Lynn Butler; and brother-in-law Tom Butler.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 3, from 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. A celebration of Marty’s life will follow the Mass, with details to be announced. Private burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family offers sincere thanks to the staff of AngelsGrace Hospice for their devoted and attentive, compassionate care. Memorials in Marty’s name are appreciated to AngelsGrace Hospice or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.