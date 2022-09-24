WAUKESHA
Marvin J. Mundschau
Jan. 3, 1935 — Sept. 22, 2022
Marvin J. Mundschau of Waukesha died on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the age of 87. He was born in Waukesha on January 3, 1935, the son of Joseph and Emma (nee Lange) Mundschau.
He was a 1953 graduate of Waukesha High School and then earned his bachelor’s degree from Marquette University. Marvin worked for many years as an electrical engineer for the United States Navy. He was a longtime member of St.
Mary Catholic Church. He lived life simply and will be remembered for his kind, gentle and polite nature.
He is survived by his sister- in-law Roberta Mundschau; niece Laura (Alex) Kasman; nephews Joseph Mundschau, Peter Mundschau, Robert (Rachel) Mundschau and Mark Mundschau; and great-nieces and nephew Amanda Kasman, Jonathan Mundschau, Lucy Mundschau, Vivian Mundschau, Maggy Mundschau and Charlotte Mundschau.
He is further survived by cousins, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother James and infant brother Donald.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 30, from 4 p.m. until the 5:30 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Private burial will be at Old St. Bruno’s Cemetery in Dousman.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-5474035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.