PEWAUKEE
Marvin Kopp
June 24, 1925 - July 30, 2022
Marvin Kopp, 97, of Pewaukee, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in his home of natural causes. Marvin was born on June 24, 1925, in White Plains, N.Y.
He entered Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., in 1942. In 1944 Marvin joined the war effort, enlisting in the Navy and serving as electronics technician on destroyer escort and fast boats. In 1946 he returned to Cornell to complete his BS in chemical engineering. While there, he was a proud member of the GDI fraternity, and lettered in fencing.
While working at Eastman Labs in Easton, Pa., Marvin met Joyce Fairhurst, marrying her in 1952. It was to be a long, adventurous, and fun-filled union.
Marvin completed his Master of Science from Stevens Institute of Technology in 1954. Soon afterward, he took a position with General Electric Company at the companies silicone products division located in Schenectady, N.Y., where he and Joyce raised their three children. He was involved in the development of a wide range of products spanning applications from construction to aerospace. In 1973, Marvin was transferred to the medical products division of GE in Waukesha. At age 55, he accepted a contract as special consultant to Sigma-Aldrich Co., a specialty chemical company in Milwaukee. He was instrumental in developing and overseeing the execution of initiatives which drove the world-wide expansion of the company.
Loved and respected by everyone for his kind and generous heart, easy laugh and keen intellect, Marvin enjoyed finding creative solutions to all sorts of puzzles and problems, whether as an exercise, or in helping others. An avid outdoorsman and individualist, he loved swimming, sailing, canoeing, skiing, and any activity that brought him into contact with nature. Hiking in the wilderness or walking along the beach were among his favorite things to do.
In retirement, Marvin served on the Board of Directors at The Rushes in Door County. As chairman, he worked to nurture the Rushes Nature Preserve.
Marvin always showed up for life. He loved and supported his family, was a thoughtful and deliberative sounding board to friends, and loved to dance. If there was a band playing, he would be among the first to step onto the dancefloor with Joyce.
He is survived by two sisters, Dorothy Levine and Helen Evelev; his children Dale Kopp, James Kopp and Marjorie Dirks; his grandchildren, Joseph, Brynn, Katie and Liza; and his great-grandchild Elliot. His readiness to listen and share wisdom with all who came to him for advice and guidance endeared him to many and he will be missed.
Donations in Marvin’s honor can be sent to the Nature Conservancy.