MUKWONAGO
Marvin Roy Schroeder
Aug. 14, 1942 - Dec. 3, 2022
Marvin Roy Schroeder of Mukwonago found peace surrounded by his loving family at Waukesha Memorial Hospital on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 80 years. He was born to Harro Isenburg and Emmy Louise Schroeder on August 14, 1942, in Milwaukee. He married the love of his life (the feisty girl next door) on March 26, 1966, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Caledonia.
Marv found happiness in taking care of his lawn, washing his cars (especially those whitewalls) and spoiling his dog, Charlie, with frosted oatmeal cookies. He especially treasured all the fun moments spent with his close family. He retired as a service representative from Pitney Bowes and was an honored veteran serving in the Army as a carpenter from 1960-63.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Diane Schroeder of Mukwonago; three of his children, Sharon (Jeff) Semrow, Scott Schroeder and David (Regan) Schroeder; and his daughter-in-law, Cece Schroeder. He was an adored grandfather to 13: Jordan (Jessie) Stevens, Valerie (Ryan) Syverson, Melanie (Dylan) Koterman, Bethany Semrow, Nathan Semrow, Nicholas Semrow, Natasha Chiaravallotti, Cassidy (Sam) Liebl, Makenna Schroeder, Mitch Schroeder, Samantha Schroeder, Alexandria Schroeder and Cameron Schroeder. He was also a proud great-grandfather to five children, plus two more on the way. He is further survived by his brother, Norman Schroeder of Caledonia; his brother-in-law, Gary (Paulette) Foeckler of East Troy; and many other relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and recently his eldest son Mark Schroeder.
Services will be held at East Troy Bible Church on Thursday, December 8, at 6 p.m. with a visitation starting at 4 p.m.
Legacy Funeral Services of East Troy, 262-642-5057, has the honor of serving the family. Visit online at www.Legacyfuneralservices.com.