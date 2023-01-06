JANESVILLE
Mary Alice Ploegert Anderson
Nov. 1, 1935 — Jan. 2, 2023
Mary Alice Ploegert Anderson, age 87, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Rock Haven. She was born on November 1, 1935, in Janesville, the daughter of Adelbert and Alice (Flood) Ploegert.
After graduating from Janesville High School in 1954, Mary left for nursing school in Madison. She later decided to marry Richard Anderson and moved back to Janesville. After their three older children were born, Mary and family moved to Milwaukee. There her fourth child was born. Mary and family also lived in Rockford and St. Louis before moving to Waukesha in 1968.
Mary worked for the Waukesha school system. Eventually Mary moved back to Janesville where she resided until her death. Mary worked as a nurse’s aid at Mercy Hospital while in high school. Upon her return to Janesville later in life, she was employed at JoAnn Fabrics. She also selflessly volunteered her time in many different capacities in the Janesville area including at Cast-a-Ways, the Democratic Party, assisting newly arriving Immigrants, and at various St. William Catholic Church events, of which she was a faithful member.
Mary was a gifted seamstress, and she had a knack for writing family histories and short stories. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Mary is survived by her children, Stephen Anderson of Greensboro, N.C., Julie (Cameron) Winship of Amelia Island, Fla., Christopher (Mary) Anderson of Milwaukee and Daniel Anderson of Waukesha; former husband, Richard A. Anderson; grandchildren Natalee (George) Wyatt, Erik (Kaci) Anderson, Jaime (Dan) Grigorescu, Kristin (Wes) Grissom, Donnie Meurer, Rebecca Anderson, Sarah and David Anderson; great-grandchildren Eli and Thomas Wyatt, Kinsley and Brody Anderson, Adriana and Emilia Grigorescu (and another sibling on the way), Cora and Lyla Grissom, Wesley, Margot and Baker Meurer; sisters, Margaret (Roger) Fenrick and Carol Schiefelbein; and many extended members of her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Patricia Ploegert DuBrava, James Ploegert, Francis Ploegert Hoffman and John Ploegert; and grandson, Patrick Anderson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, at St. William Catholic Church, 456 North Arch St., Janesville, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Committal will immediately follow Mass to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
To anyone who attends and to try to limit the spread of Covid and the flu, the family asks that a fist bump and a warm look in the eye be considered versus a hug.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Donor Services, Chicago, IL 60601.
The Anderson family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Rock Haven Skilled Nursing Home and Mercyhealth Hospice, who took extra good care of Mom in our absence as well as the numerous doctors and nurses who cared for Mom.
Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.