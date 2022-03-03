BROOKFIELD
Mary Aliota
Dec. 21, 1930 - Feb. 28, 2022
Mary Aliota of Brookfield was born to eternal life on Monday, February 28, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family at age 91. She was born in Milwaukee on December 21, 1930, the daughter of William and Verna (nee Anderson) Clinton.
As an amazing mother, she will be sadly and forever missed by her children, Joe Aliota, Tom (Sandy Sawicki), Barbara Aliota-Hacker, Mary Aliota and Nancy Aliota (Dean Trout). She was the proud and loving grandmother of Matt, Nick, Kaitlyn (Tim Schermetzler), Brittany, Joe (Amber Mizell), John and Mary Catherine (Michael Rankin) and thrilled to to be a great-grandmother to Jackson, Leo, Frankie and Sage. Mary is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Thomas; daughter Cathy Aliota; son John Aliota; sister Judy; and her parents.
Mary grew up in Shorewood and while attending Shorewood High School she served as homeroom president and spent most of her time on the Shorewood stage performing in school plays and musicals during her four year membership in Drama Club. She loved going to movies and music, especially that of Frank Sinatra. After graduation she went to work for Northwestern Mutual Life.
It was in high school that she met her husband, Tom. They were married on September 6, 1950, and shortly after, moved out to Brookfield to open their restaurant, Aliota’s on the Bluemound.
While Tom worked long hours at the restaurant, Mary never complained, instead, supported the business and enjoyed her life as an incredible and dedicated mother taking care of her kids. She always expressed that all she ever wanted was to be with her children and grandchildren, and cherished time with her family and friends. It wasn’t until her children were grown that she joined Tom to work at their restaurant as a hostess. She loved the social aspect because she simply loved to be around people, sharing her kindness and friendly smile.
Mary enjoyed knitting, reading and also was as a bowling champion. She spent time playing golf as a member of Merrill Hills Country Club. There she served as chairwoman of the Junior Golf Program and helped start a Women’s 9 Hole District team that played throughout southeastern Wisconsin. The love for golf took the family on many vacations and Mary enjoyed other trips all over the U.S. and Europe. She was a huge Packers fan and never passed up an opportunity to attend a game at Lambeau Field, including the infamous “Ice Bowl.” On any given game day, Mary would be found dressed in Packer gear from head to toe, and was sure to also wear Packer earrings and carry a Packer purse. She even owned and prayed her beloved home-made Packer rosary.
As a longtime member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Brookfield, she sang in the choir and served as a eucharistic minister, lector and chairwoman of the Holy Member Society. Her faith was so strong; she truly believed nothing was impossible with God. Through good and bad times and throughout her journey of life, Mary always put her trust in the Lord and the Blessed Virgin Mary.
She has always been an example of what it really means to live your life sacrificing and giving to others by putting them first. She instilled in her children to be accepting and respectful to everyone. She took care of them and absolutely anyone who needed it. Mary didn’t always have an easy life but she built a tremendous one, and with a smile and a song, her positivity flowed through to everyone who had the privilege to know her. Her thoughtfulness and concern for others blessed her with the wealth of relationships she so deeply treasured.
With her tender hand of love, Mary was someone you could rely on and confide in. Everyone should have somebody who cares, somebody to depend on, somebody who believes in you, somebody to trust, somebody to live and laugh with. One would think that would take a lot of different people. In this case, it’s just one ... wonderful Mary.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Mary’s caregiver and dear friend of her last eight years, MaryAnn McCoy, along with other caregivers who helped Mary while she needed assistance at home. They also give sincere gratitude to Brighton Hospice for their care and comfort in Mary’s final days and lastly, to those at Brookdale of Brookfield who had a special impact on Mary and her family.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 6, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, followed by a prayer service. Visitation continues at St. Luke Catholic Church, 18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield, WI 53045, on Monday, March 7, with visitation from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Private entombment will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Luke Catholic Church or to Brighton Hospice, 300 N. Executive Drive, Suite 110, Brookfield, WI 53005.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.
“God Bless and Enjoy Life”