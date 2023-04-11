SODDY DAISY, Tenn.
Mary Ann (nee Nelson) Peterson
April 8, 1933 - Sept. 9, 2022
Mary Ann (nee Nelson) Peterson, 89, of Soddy Daisy, Tenn., entered into the World of Truth on September 9, 2022. She was born April 8, 1933, to Alfred and Ingrid (Holmberg) Nelson.
Mary Ann, loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, is survived by her sons, Jerald (Kathy) Peterson and Timothy Peterson; daughters, Charlene Finn and Sandra Peterson (Brad Krahn); grandchildren, Ben Peterson (Rachel Pader), Katie (Clay) Heller, David (Stephanie) Seeley Jr., Jacqueline Seeley (Rachid El Amrani), Eric (Kelly) Finn, Amanda Finn and Archie Peterson; great-grandchildren, Jesse, Dylan, and Wyatt Heller, Sofia, David III, Annika, Sarah and Noah Seeley; Adam and Yaqout El Amrani; and Maddison Finn; and two sisters-in-law, Ruth Chouinard and Lilian Page.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; son, Randolph; son-in-law, James Finn; and her two sisters, Ethel Ellefson and Inez Faulkner.
Mary Ann was born in Ashland, Wisconsin, and spent her childhood years between Drummond, Port Wing, and Ashland. She was fond of her childhood years. Those early years and memories helped shape her into the loving and caring person she became. She was readily willing to share those memories and her heritage with anyone who would listen.
Mary Ann moved south to Franksville and lived with her sister Ethel and brother-in-law Clarence. While living in Franksville, she met Charles Peterson who then became her husband.
After they were married they moved to a house across the street from Pewaukee Lake, where they raised their children. They lost one toddler along the way and her husband passed at 66; but her love and strength in her Heavenly Father and her family kept her going.
Toward the end of her life, she moved to Tennessee and spent her last days there. Mary Ann was a devout Lutheran, placing her trust in the Lord. She loved warm hugs and had a big heart. May her memory be for a blessing.
A visitation will take place at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, at Divine Redeemer Lutheran Church, N48-W31385 Hill St., Hartland.