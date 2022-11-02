NEW BERLIN
Mary Ann Swedlund Knudten
June 18, 1935 - Oct. 23, 2022
Mary Ann Swedlund Knudten, former campus dean and CEO of UWM at Waukesha, died after a brief illness on Sunday, October 23, 2022, during a visit to New York City. She was 87 years old and most recently a resident of New Berlin.
A small-town girl who would go on to explore the world, Mary was born on June 18, 1935, in Kansas City, Missouri. Adopted within days by her parents Ethel and Earl Swedlund, she was brought to their home in Salina, Kansas, and joined several years later by her younger sister Margaret. The family lived modestly but comfortably until Earl’s death when Mary was 15. At this point, finances became very tight, and she began working to help support the household. Always a brainy student, Mary was able to attend the University of Kansas (KU) thanks to the generosity of scholarship donors.
While earning a degree in bacteriology at KU, Mary met her future husband, Richard Knudten, at a conference for young Lutherans and became interested in his field of study, sociology. As his professorial career took them to several college towns, she gave birth to four children while living in Wooster, Ohio, and Newberry, South Carolina. She then earned a master’s degree in sociology from Valparaiso University in Indiana. In 1971, the family set down roots in Shorewood, where both Mary and Richard became professors at Marquette University. During this period, Mary also earned a Ph.D. in sociology from the University of Chicago.
As expectations and opportunities for women changed rapidly in the 1960s and ‘70s, Mary steadily grew her career and expertise. She authored several books and eventually left Marquette to co-found and head a criminal-justice research firm with her husband. Later, with that work and her marriage ending, she found her final calling as the campus dean and CEO of UWM at Waukesha.
Mary served at UWM at Waukesha from 1980 until her retirement in 1999 Ñ a job that brought her great satisfaction. She loved being in a position to help others learn and improve their lives, especially nontraditional and older learners trying to better themselves through education. She saw herself in those who had to work their way through school and took pride in supporting a campus environment that met students where they were.
Mary gave back to her community in many ways. She served as president of both the Waukesha Chamber of Commerce and the Waukesha Symphony Orchestra Board. She also volunteered at greater-Milwaukee organizations like The Hope Center, Ascension Lutheran Church, Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Alverno College and SOPHIA, a coalition of diverse faith communities.
In addition to family and friends, the loves of her life were the arts (especially music) and travel. Mary was a familiar audience face at local theaters, sang in Milwaukee’s Bach Chamber Choir, and regularly took trips with her best friend Carol to enjoy music and theater in New York City, London, and beyond. Over the course of her life, Mary visited all 50 states and about 150 countries. Her later years were filled with interesting activities, beautiful sights and steady companionship Ñ a wonderful ending to her story.
Mary is survived by her children Stephen (Mary) Knudten, David (Elizabeth) Knudten and Susan Knudten; grandchildren Rachel, Anna, Avalon, Claire, Helena and Julia; best friend and soulmate Carol Dolphin; and sister Margaret (Tony) Cormier. As an adult, she also became acquainted with multiple members of her extended birth family, and she valued those connections.
She was preceded in death by her son Thomas Knudten, grandson Jack Wegerbauer, and parents.
Services will be held on Monday, November 7, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 13200 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield, WI 53005. Visitation hours will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a service at 3 p.m. with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, Mary asked that donations be made to the Mary S. Knudten Endowed Scholarship at UWM at Waukesha, Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Brookfield, or any charity of your choice.
