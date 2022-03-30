MUKWONAGO
Mary Ann Wells
Aug. 13, 1947 - March 26. 2022
Mary Ann Wells, nee Fleming, age 74 of Mukwonago passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Mary Ann was born on August 13, 1947, in Stevens Point to Florian and Katherine (Hansen) Fleming.
Mary Ann lived her life for her family. She participated in the Scouting movement while raising her boys. Her hobbies included quilting, embroidery, and sewing projects. Mary Ann completed several church projects for others in need. Mary Ann fought for women’s rights and equality in the workplace. Mary Ann enjoyed her 20-plus years at WCTC helping students and professors. Mary Ann loved taking carry of her 'fur' babies of cats and dogs.
Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Richard; her children, Corey, Steve and Ron (Jennifer); her granddaughter, Polly Ann; her sisters, Sue (Casey) Groshek and Kathy (David) Bleskey; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents.
The family would like to especially thank the Rev. Roy Nelson for his care and compassion of not only Mary Ann, but of the entire family themselves during this difficult time of loss.
A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:00 (noon) at All Saints Lutheran Church (705 Tomlin Avenue, Wales, WI) with the Rev. Roy Nelson officiating.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathies, memorials can be directed to the American Cancer Society or to All Saints Lutheran Churches Quilting Group.
For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com. Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is honored to be assisting the Wells family. For more information, call 262-392-4251.