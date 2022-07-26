MILWAUKEE
Mary Antoinette Kleiman
Nov. 26, 1943 - July 10, 2022
Mary Antoinette Kleiman (Alberti), 78, of Milwaukee, beloved Mom, Nana, and Great Nana, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2022, surrounded by the ones she laughed with, lived for and loved.
Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband of 53 years, Francis (Frank) Kleiman; her parents, Rocco and Lena Alberti (Vetrano); her sister Jeanne Weiss (Alberti); and brother Nicholas (Nick) Alberti.
She is survived by her sister Fran (Gary) Golembiewski; children Kent (Laurie) Kleiman, Kimberly (Bob) Kleiman-Lee, Becky Hamilton and Tom Kleiman (Jen Ostapowich); her grandchildren Kayla (Dean) Sullivan, Karley (Jonah) Slapczynski, Morganne, Katie, Alyssa, Sam, Sarah (Aaron) Fields, Kari, Ashley and Hunter; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cherished relatives and friends. She was affectionately known as “Nana Mar” by all.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the extraordinary medical team at Aurora Medical Center Summit-Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic and Aurora At-Home Hospice. The compassion, quality care and support they provided over the past three years made all the difference to Mary and her family. We thank God for the gift of her life and the blessing of the time we spent with her.
A memorial service will be held to honor Mary on Saturday, August 6. The visitation will start at 9 a.m. and the Mass at 11 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, located at 2400 W. State Road 59, Waukesha, WI 53189. Father Tim Kitzke will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations to Aurora's Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic would be most appreciated.
Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral and Cremation Service of Greenridge is serving the family. For more information, call 414-282-4050 or visit online at maxsass.com.