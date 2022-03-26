NEW BERLIN
Mary B. Crawford (nee Hafemeister)
Mary found peace and was reunited in heaven with her daughter, Kelly Pipp, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the age of 74.
Loving wife of Jim Crawford for 54 years. Beloved mom of Robert (Erin) Crawford. Cherished grandma of Cheyenne (Adam). James, Logan (Marie), Skylar and Paige. Dear sister of Lyn (Mike) Russell and Diane McMorris. Mary was loved and will be remembered by other friends and family.
Retired after 20-plus years from Boston Store at Brookfield Square.
Mary enjoyed the arts, travel and her family traditions with her grandchildren.
We'll always remember your classy fashion sense, impeccable dress and your beautiful smile!
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Sunday, April 3, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Ingleside Hotel, 2810 Golf Road, Pewaukee, WI 53072. If desired, memorials in Mary's name may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.