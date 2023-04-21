DELAFIELD
Mary E. Schuman
Mary E. Schuman of Delafield, age 80, passed away April 20, 2023, from a rare brain disease called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).
She is survived by her husband, Philip Schuman, who recently celebrated their 52-year anniversary. Her parents, Myrtle and Edwin Kirchhoff, preceded her in death.
She was the valedictorian of her graduating class of Rufus King High School. She later received her BA, summa cum laude, and MBA from Cardinal Stritch University. She worked in the business world being co-owner of an electronic manufacturing company.
She was also the community volunteer who was president of the Great Blue Heron Girl Scout Council; commodore of the Nagawicka Lake Yacht Club; president of the Friends of the Delafield Library; treasurer of Congregation Emanu-El of Waukesha; board member of Lake Country Caring; and president of B'nai B'rith Women.
Memorial services will be held 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Congregation Emanu-El of Waukesha, 830 W. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI.
In lieu of flowers please contribute to your favorite charity, the Mayo Clinic, the Greater Delafield Fund or Congregation Emanu-El of Waukesha.
Special thanks to Heritage Lake Country and Brighton Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Mary.
