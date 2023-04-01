TOWN OF LYONS
Mary E. Stefanski
Mary E. Stefanski of the Town of Lyons was called home peacefully on March 25, 2023, at the age of 71.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Mike Stefanski. She was the loving mother of Danielle (Greg) Walsko and Lisa (Jake) John; proud grandmother of Kyla Walsko, Coryn John, Isabella John, Grace John, Layla John, and Jacob John. Mary is further survived by her siblings Sharon Quinby, Karen Livermore, Daniel Kramer, Sandy (Keith Pine) Kramer, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her son Avery Thompson; a sister Jane Dumbrowski; and her parents Franklin and Catherine Kramer.
Mary was happiest when riding around on her scooter next to her husband Mike, sitting around a campfire, laughing and having great conversations. You could always find her in a garden planting flowers and tending to her yard. She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones at family gatherings. A wonderful mom with wise words, a strong shoulder and a warm hug.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 15, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St., Mukwonago, from 12 p.m. (noon) until the time of the memorial service at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Lung Association (https://www.lung.org).
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.