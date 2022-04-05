OCONOMOWOC
Mary Edith Burns
Oct. 25, 1941 - March 31, 2022
Mary Edith (Geraghty) Burns, 80, died March 31, 2022, peacefully at home.
She is survived by her three children, Ed Burns, Katie (John) Wilde and Colleen Burns; two grandchildren, who were the center of her life, Danielle Wilde and Joe Wilde; her two best friends and sisters, Sheila (Allen) Dassow and Susie (Toby) Mei; and many nieces and nephews who she loved as her own.
Mary’s passion in life was her family. When she was not with her family, Mary dedicated her time volunteering at AngelsGrace Hospice. Her pleasure in life came from helping others. She cherished the many friendships she had from high school, the St. Dominic community and her neighbors at Lake Country Estates.
The family will be honoring Mary's request to have a private Celebration of Life with her family. Any donations can be made in Mary's name to AngelsGrace.
