Mary Elizabeth Clough
Feb. 19, 1962 - Feb. 8, 2022
Mary Elizabeth Clough, age 59, found peace surrounded by her family on Monday, February 8, 2022.
Beloved daughter of Ethel Clough and the late Ermon Clough. Sister of the late Michael Clough, Michelle “Shelly” Stern, Matthew Clough, and Mark (Kary Kuchta) Clough. Further survived by nieces and nephews, Eric (Haley Hill) Stern, Stephanie Stern, Carly Stern, Justin Clough, Eric Clough, Anna Clough, Samuel Clough, and Emma Clough. Cherished great aunt of Kaia Clough and Benedict Stern.
Mary was born on February 19, 1962, in Menomonee Falls. She overcame her own obstacles to help others as an avid volunteer at the The Menomonee Falls Children Community Center at the age of 21. She dedicated 35 years of her life to caring for babies as a teacher's assistant in the same nursery she attended when she was a young child. Mary loved kids and was given the opportunity to work alongside her first teacher at the community center.
Mary is remembered by those around her as a strong, vibrant person with the motivation to defy all odds. She was involved in Special Olympics for 35-plus years and in 1983, Mary earned a spot as an International Special Olympian for bowling. Besides bowling, Mary received countless medals and ribbons for her victories in track and field, basketball, softball, swimming, and gymnastics.
Mary was someone who challenged our perceptions of what makes a person whole. She was rewarded for her community service and presented with a collection of awards and opportunities throughout her lifetime. Mary was named president George H.W. Bush’s 442nd Daily Point of Light for her volunteer efforts. Furthermore, Mary was selected as “Wisconsin’s Unsung Hero” in the 1989 issue of NewsWeek magazine and received the JCPenny Golden Rule Award. Mary continued to break barriers and earn commendations from the State of Wisconsin in 1990. These high honors led to an appearance on the Today Show.
Mary lived a full life and will be remembered for the love she gave to everyone around her. As Mary continues on her journey, her family and friends will remember her as she was in life, a shining light that lit up our hearts. Her kindness, generosity and laughter will be missed, but her legacy will live on through the loved ones she leaves behind.
Even in death, Mary continues to serve her fellow man by donating her brain to Alzheimer’s research. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 18255 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield on Thursday, February 17, at 12 noon. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Committal at Sts Peter & Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s name can be made to the Children’s Community Center in Menomonee Falls, Waukesha County Special Olympics, or St. Dominic Catholic Parish. The family appreciates the excellent care given by the staff of Froedtert Hospital of Menomonee Falls and Horizon’s Lawlis Family Hospice. Harder Funeral Home is serving the family.
Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-781-8350 or visit online at www.harderfuneralhome.com.