Mary Ellen La Ven Tewksbury
Nov. 9, 1934 - Jan. 30, 2023
Mary Ellen La Ven Tewksbury, 88, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, January 30, 2023, at Watertown Wisconsin Regional Hospital. She was born November 9, 1934, in Bethel, Vt., to Olin and Marguerite (Hatch) Tewksbury.
She graduated from Windsor High School in Vermont and attended Dartmouth-Hitchcock College in New Hampshire. She finished her nursing career at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her father, Olin; mother, Marguerite (Hatch) Tewksbury; sister, Patricia Tewksbury Bessel; and brother, Gary Tewksbury.
She is survived by Ned and Diane Tewksbury; daughter, Barbara Bolitho; son, Lawrence La Ven; son, Patrick and Rachel La Ven; grandchildren, Jessica Pierce, Adam La Ven, Sam Dixon, Jason La Ven, Maggie La Ven and Amy La Ven; great-grandchildren, Alana Pierce and Vera Lynn Dixon; and nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (new location), 2228 N Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, WI 53066. Committal services will be in the Gardens of Stone Bank, corner of Highway K and West Shore Drive, Stone Bank.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.