Mary F. Hanley
Sept. 6, 1964 - Oct. 30, 2022
After a very fulfilling life of 58 years, Mary F. Hanley was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, October 30, 2022. She was peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Despite her 18-month battle with gastric cancer, Mary never faltered in faith, hope and love, and bravely persevered through every obstacle.
Mary was born on September 6, 1964, in Milwaukee, to Robert and Joan Zeznanski.
She is survived by the love of her life of 33 years, Mark Hanley. Together through their unwavering devotion, they were blessed with three children, Melanie (Tyler) Parent, Robert (Elizabeth) Hanley and Cathrine Hanley, along with their first grandchild, Ellery Parent.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and sister Melanie, and is further survived by siblings Robb (Lisa) Zeznanski, Renee (Nick) Buettner, and Chad (Robin) Zeznanski. She will be fondly remembered by other special nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
To those who were fortunate to know her, Mary served as an unconditional mentor, guide and confidant. She embodied optimism, empathy and loyalty, radiating light and vibrant energy everywhere she went. Mary continuously sought out ways to bring together her family, lifelong friends, circle of sisters, teammates and beyond.
Mary touched countless lives through her profound passions and talents. One of her greatest joys was teaching, whether through childhood education or fitness. Her nurturing spirit also drove her to be an active member in the community through Meals on Wheels, animal shelters and several other volunteer organizations. Above all else, Mary felt sincerely honored to accomplish her dream of being a wife, mother and grandmother. Her legacy will be carried on through the many lives she touched.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, November 10, from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Visitation Parish, 1260 Church St,, Elm Grove, WI 53122.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's name are appreciated to Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer. Donations can be made online at https://secure.debbiesdream.org/np/clients/debbiesdream/donation.jsp?campaign=190&
“When I go
don’t learn to live without me
just learn to live with my love
in a different way.
And if you need to see me
close your eyes
or look in your shadow
when the sun shines.
I’m there.
Sit with me in the quiet and you will know
that I did not leave.
There is no leaving when a soul is blended
with another.
When I go
don’t learn to live without me
Just learn to look for me in the moments
I will be there.”
- Donna Ashworth, from “LOSS”
