Mary J. Panawash
August 9, 1928 — April 26, 2023
Mary J. Panawash passed away peacefully on April 26, 2023, at the age of 94. She was born to parents Herman and Clara Southern on August 9, 1928.
She was the loving mother of Bob (Carole) Panawash, Kathy (Harry) Lohr, Chris (Geoff) Rockelman, and Rick (Connie) Panawash. Mary is survived by her 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ed; her parents; her grandson Nick; and great-grandson Kieran. She will be truly missed by friends and extended family. The family would like to thank the caring staff of ProHeath Care Hospice and Oak Hill Terrace. Per Mary’s wishes, private services will be held.
