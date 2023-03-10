Mary Jane (Meyer) Scherf

Jan. 13, 1935 - March 8, 2023

Mary Jane (Meyer) Scherf went home to heaven on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the age of 88. She was born on January 13, 1935, in Flasher, N.D., to parents August and Edith (Wolfgram) Meyer. Because of her mother’s death when she was an infant, she was taken in by her Uncle Carl and Aunt Louise and grew up with her 12 cousins.

After attending college in New Ulm, Minn., Mary Jane taught parochial grade school in Wisconsin for several years. She decided to change careers and worked for airlines first in Chicago and then in Milwaukee where she then moved to Waukesha. There she met Romaine (Mick) Scherf. They were married on June 3, 1967. They moved to Minocqua in 1968 when they bought Cross Trails Restaurant and Motel with Mick’s brother Harlow and his wife Diane. They spent 10 years there where children Greg, Kim and Mike were born. They moved back to Waukesha in 1978. Mary Jane returned to teaching and taught kindergarten at Mount Calvary from 1983 until she retired in 1999. Mick and Mary Jane moved to Wales that same year, where they spent many years babysitting their grandchildren Ashley, Katie and Emily.

Mary Jane is survived by Mick, her loving husband of 55 years; her sons Greg and Mike (Jennifer); and her grandchildren Ashley, Katie, and Emily who all held a special place in her heart. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.

Mary Jane was preceded in death by her daughter Kim; her parents; and her siblings Selma, Alma, Ann and Ludwig (Bill).

A visitation will be held on March 13 from 4-6 p.m. with a service at 6 p.m. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1941 Madison St., Waukesha, WI 53188. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.

