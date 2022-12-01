WAUKESHA
Mary Josephine (Mary Jo) Repath
Aug. 2, 1935 - Nov. 25, 2022
Mary Josephine (Mary Jo) Repath went home to our heavenly father on November 25, 2022.
Mary Jo is survived by her nieces, Carrie (Eric) Schuett and Rebecca (Allen) Roeker; sister-in-law Janet Repath; grandnephews Zachary, Patrick and Bradley; and grandnieces Sarah and Elizabeth. Mary Jo is also survived by many friends with whom she loved to explore nature, take day trips and play poker.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Jane Repath, and her brother Jeffrey Repath.
Mary Jo was a lifelong resident of Waukesha. She was a lover of nature and enjoyed sharing stories of her camping days and other outdoor adventures. Mary Jo also loved books. Her love of reading was shared with many through her generosity of time in helping others to read and gifts of books for loved ones of all ages. Mary Jo was also committed to Waukesha Memorial Hospital in her work as a nurse and as a volunteer. She crocheted many treasured hats for babies in the NICU, along with mittens, scarves, and blankets for patients, friends and family.
Mary Jo’s generous heart, smile, laugh and warmth will always be remembered, and her recipes for sun tea, special snack mix, lemon bars and mud pies will be just some of her lasting legacy. We love you, Auntie JoJo.
Memorial services to celebrate Mary Jo’s life and legacy will be held next summer on her birthday at one of her favorite outdoor locations.