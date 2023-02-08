EAGLE
Mary Kay Simonis
May 15, 1951 - Jan. 31, 2023
Mary Kay Simonis, age 71, of Eagle, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Azura Memory Care in Oconomowoc after a long-fought battle with Alzheimer’s. Mary Kay was born on May 15, 1951 in Milwaukee to Ralph and Beatrice (Krzyzaniak) Ksobiech. Mary Kay married the love of her life, Ron Simonis, on October 16, 1971, in Milwaukee.
Mary Kay was raised in the Cudahy area. She graduated from Cudahy High School in 1969. She was raised in a large Polish family where she took on a motherly role with her three youngest siblings. She was also known as the neighborhood babysitter. This led to her passion and lifelong devotion to children of all ages. Mary Kay was a preschool teacher, nanny, and even had her own in-home daycare. She went on to work for almost 20 years in the child abuse prevention field. Her families adored her and Mary Kay was instrumental in helping them break the cycle of child abuse and neglect. Countless children have been impacted by her heart of gold. She also spent countless hours volunteering at her church working with youth and became a second mom to so many young people. Mary Kay and Ron’s home was always open to all kids and they met them where they were at.
Mary Kay was all about her family. She loved her family with her whole heart. You could always count on Mary Kay to attend various events to support her children and grandchildren. She loved to travel to Florida, Kentucky and cruise. She also loved her annual trip to Bay Beach Amusement Park in Green Bay each summer with her daughters and grandkids. She even took her grandkids on a once in a lifetime trip to Walt Disney World. She was happiest when she was being called Grandma.
Mary Kay loved to cook, shop, read, watch the Packers, and game shows. She really enjoyed doing anything outside and was often found out by her pool or on her patio. She loved summer. She will be sorely missed and cherished in our hearts forever.
Survivors include her daughters, Tracy (David) Smith and Amy (Larry) Baumann; her four grandchildren, Joshua, Seth, Jackson and Taylor; her sisters, Donna (Eric) Liermann and Mary Jo (Scott) Tracy; her brothers Chris (Barb) Ksobiech and Paul (Jody) Ksobiech; brother-in-law Mark Nowakowski; other relatives and many good friends.
Preceding Mary Kay in death was her husband of over 50 years, Ron; her parents; her sister Patty; and her special nephew, Kevin.
A Celebration of Life service for Mary Kay will be held on Sunday, February 12, at 12:30 p.m. at Thelen Funeral Services, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie (northwest corner of highways 83 and 59). A visitation will be held Sunday from 11 am until the time of the service. Mary Kay loved to feed people, so please be our guest at a luncheon following the service. Let’s talk and share stories about Mary Kay.
In lieu of other forms of sympathy, memorial contributions in Mary Kay’s name can be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Simonis family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.