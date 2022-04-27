RANDOLPH
Mary L. Race (nee Donovan)
Mary L. Race (nee Donovan) of Randolph, formerly of Hartland, passed away April 20, 2022, at the age of 99 years young.
Mary is survived by her grandson Christopher (Jasmine) Race; great-granddaughter Elena; and many nieces, nephews and cherished friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Sr., and sons Charlie Jr. and Bill “Big Bird” Race.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 29, at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish North Lake, W314-N7462 Highway 83, Hartland, WI 53029. Visitation at the church from 12 p.m. until the service.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.