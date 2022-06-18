Mary Lokken (nee Disher)
Oct. 3, 1935 — June 12, 2022
Mary Lokken (nee Disher) peacefully transitioned to eternal life on June 12, 2022, at the age of 86. She was born on October 3, 1935, in Stevens Point, the daughter of Peter and Nellie (nee Trzbiatowski) Disher.
Mary enjoyed cooking and baking, knitting, quilting and sewing with her daughters and granddaughters. She also volunteered at the Waukesha Food Pantry, Sunset Playhouse, the Christian Womens Group and Prayer Shawl committees at St. Williams Parish in Waukesha, to name a few. Clay and Mary enjoyed traveling while retired; traveling to Ireland, Norway, Iceland, and the Holy Lands among others. Mary will be remembered for her love of family and her caring nature.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Clayton, along with their three children, Sandy (Dave) Beneke, Rick (Lisa), and Karen (Bob) Wilson. Mary and Clay have six grandchildren, Jennifer, Lauren, Matt, Thom, Peter, and Anneliese, and four great grandchildren, Charlie, Clayton, Corbin and Emery. She is further survived by her brother William (Jody); sister Marcy (Ernie); sister-in-law Charlotte Disher; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Donald, Jerry and Ronald and sisters Jean, Lucy and Cindy.
A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Mary.
