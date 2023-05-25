WAUKESHA
Mary Louise (Burns) Coffin
Jan. 2, 1956 - May 21, 2023
Mary Louise (Burns) Coffin of Waukesha was born to eternal life on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the age of 67. She was born in Long Island, New York, on January 2, 1956, the daughter of Walter Joseph and Claire Margret (Maxwell) Burns.
Mary earned her bachelor’s degree from St. Michael’s College in Winooski, Vt., her master’s degree in philosophy from Marquette University and her MSM from Cardinal Stritch University. She loved philosophy and theology and was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church for many years. Mary loved her family, music, marching bands and baseball. She was very dedicated to her community and her church and will be forever missed.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Coffin; her beloved daughter Katie (Jonathan) Danner; and cherished grandchildren, Byron, Talia, and Lyta Danner. She is further survived by her sister Anne Bridget (Lee) Billingsley; brother Walter Joseph (Sharon) Burns; brother-in-law Eric Reed; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Patti Reed.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 W. State Road 59, Waukesha, WI 53189, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass. Please join the family for fellowship.
