Mary Louise Jungbluth
Aug. 8, 1937 — Nov. 19, 2020
Mary Louise Jungbluth passed away peacefully following a long illness on November 19, 2020, at the age of 83.
Mary was born on August 8, 1937, to parents Arthur and Irene Germiat and grew up in Green Bay. She obtained her degree in teaching and worked for many years as a librarian in Milwaukee.
She is survived by her daughter Marie Jankowski, Jon Jungbluth, Michelle Davis, and Christopher Jungbluth. She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Jungbluth, on January 16, 2013.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland. Visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.