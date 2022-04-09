GREENFIELD
Mary Louise Negrete (Schuh)
Oct. 25, 1947 — March 30, 2022
Mary Louise Negrete (Schuh) passed away peacefully at home with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by husband Hector Negrete, daughter Deanna Negrete, parents Helen and Henry Schuh, siblings Phyllis Schmidt, Carol Zinthifer, Katherine Boettcher, John Reddin, Tony Hazelton, and granddaughter Haley Fetzer.
Mary is lovingly remembered and survived by her children Robert and Jenny Fetzer, William Fetzer, Brian Fetzer (Kelli Jo), Charles Knoebel (Michelle Cook), Steven and Migel Negrete-Sendejo and Stephanie Negrete (Ignacio); grandchildren Alexia, Breanna, Charles Jr., Kayla, Brady and Mason; great-granddaughter Sophia; siblings Phillip and Karen Reddin, Rick Hazleton and Patty Reedy, Deb Hazelton and Roberta Winchell; and many more family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the service at 6 p.m. on April 13 at Hartson Funeral Home in Hales Corners. Celebration of Life to follow at American Legion in Delafield.