WAUKESHA
Mary Lynn Kallas
Aug. 26, 1940 — July 28, 2022
Mary Lynn Kallas, 81, of Waukesha, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born on August 26, 1940, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy Engel.
Mary enjoyed spending time with her family; fishing with her husband, Jack; going to casinos and time with her grandchildren, especially her little “love bugs.”
Mary will be sadly missed by her three children, Kathy (Jim) Hoeft, Ron (Melissa) Radke and Keith (significant other Marie) Radke; her dear grandchildren Kaylee (Michiel Baker) Hoeft, Jessie Hoeft, Robbie Hoeft, Josh (Verenice Hernandez) Hoeft, Will Radke, Sarah (Shaun Sesvold) Radke and Haley Mohr; and her “love bugs” Mason, Hannah, Lily, Aaron, Archie, Arie and Cole. She is further survived by her brothers Richard (Marise) Engel, Thomas (Andie) Engel, John (Kerrie Hart) Engel, Dennis (Paula) Engel; stepchildren Sandy Kallas, Elaine (Mike Harris) Kallas, James (Tosha) Kallas, Diane (Carl) Lange, Jerome (Deborah) Kallas and Christine Kallas; step-grandchildren Sarah and Christopher Kallas, Allison Crowell, Catherine Kallas and Victoria Merrill; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” Kallas, in 2001; and brothers Robert and Leonard Engel.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 225 S. Newhall Ave., from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary’s name to the American Cancer Society are appreciated.
The family extends sincere gratitude to Brighton Hospice especially Katie.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.