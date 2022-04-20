Mary M. Hartman
April 1, 1934 - April 15, 2022
Mary M. Hartman (nee Maas), age 88, died peacefully April 15, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice.
Mary spent her last days with the family she loved at her bedside.
Mary is survived by her five children, David (Patsy) Hartman, Robert (Denise) Hartman, Sue Marquardt, James (Deborah) Hartman and Amy (Glenn) Bowman. Mary had eight adoring grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert, her two sisters, and her parents.
Mary was born April 1, 1934, on Easter Sunday to parents Henry and Myrtle Maas. She married the love of her life on March 14, 1953, in Washington D.C., where Robert was serving in the Air Force. The couple returned to Wisconsin shortly after to raise their five children. They lived in Sussex for many years before moving to Waukesha.
Mary worked many years in the bakery at Pick ‘n Save, and had many other interests. She loved traveling and cruising with her family. Mary also had a love for the Brewers, and rarely missed a game.
A funeral is scheduled for April 24 at Church and Chapel, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha. Visitation is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a prayer service following. All are welcome to celebrate Mary with her friends and family.