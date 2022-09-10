WAUKESHA
Mary S. Bousman
March 21, 1946 — Sept. 1, 2022
Mary S. Bousman of Waukesha passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the age of 76. She was born in Berlin, WI on March 21, 1946, the daughter of Clarence and Elnora (nee Kutz) Rates. She is survived by her daughter Renee (Steve) Pundsack, (from Mary’s first marriage to Ron Kochevar).
Mary married John Bousman on September 22, 1978; he preceded her in death on January 24, 2019. Mary loved to spend time with John and he was always her “loving buddy.”
Mary was appreciated by many for her kind, loving, cheerful nature and for always having a smile on her face. She became a hairdresser right after high school graduation and worked as a beautician most of her life. She was well-known in Waukesha for “Foxies” Beauty Salon on Wisconsin Avenue. Few could miss the purple house she and John owned and operated as a home and salon.
Mary was active in several social and business groups including the Waukesha chapter of the Eagles Club as well as a number of professional hair salon associations. Mary loved the color purple and for years was an active member of the “Red Hat” — Purple Dress society. She and John were also very active members of Crosswalk Church in Waukesha.
Mary will be deeply missed by her daughter Renee (Steve) Pundsack; stepdaughters, Barbara Beecher, Amy (George) Merkel and Tracy (David) Klessig; her grandchildren Colin, Madeline and Peter Kochevar; great-granddaughter Layla; step grandsons Christopher Goyer and Jonathon Jacobson; sister Carol Yule; step-brother Jerry (Sharon) Wright; and brother-in-law Jim (Kathy) Bousman. She is further survived by her many nephews and nieces, cousins, many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband John, she was preceded in death by her father Clarence Rates, mother Elnora Wright, two sons Nolan and Gary Kochevar, step-sister Kay (Keith) Sprague and step-brother Jay (Marianne) Wright.
Special appreciation goes to Jim and Kathy Bousman and their sons Jason (Jennifer) Bousman and Jeremy (Sharon Hempel) Bousman for all they have done for Mary, especially since John died.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 17, from 10:30 a.m. until time of the 11:30 a.m. memorial service at Crosswalk Church, 1200 S. East Ave., Waukesha. Private burial will be at Borth Cemetery, Borth, WI at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary’s name are appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter, 620 S. 76th St., #160, Milwaukee, WI 53214.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-5474035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.