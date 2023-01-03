Marybeth Raff
Marybeth Raff, 76, beloved mother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2022.
She is survived by her two daughters, Maggie Curran and Colleen Curran; her brother, Bill Raff; and her four grandchildren, Teddy, Henry, Tony and Gus.
Marybeth was preceded in death by her husband, Rick Marlow.
She will be laid to rest in Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois, at a future date.
Marybeth was a native Midwesterner, growing up in Oak Park, Ill., where she attended Trinity High School and later attended St. Norbert College in Green Bay. Marybeth was an accomplished teacher, pursuing a lifelong love of reading and learning, attaining her master’s degree from Marquette University. She taught for decades in the Waukesha middle and high schools, and was beloved by her students and fellow teachers.
Marybeth was an avid traveler, covering the globe during many excursions. However, one of her favorite destinations continued to be Door County, where she spent much of her free time admiring the fall colors, or cross country skiing in Peninsula State Park.
She loved her pets, including several basset hounds and many cats, and spent years donating her time at the Humane Animal Welfare Society in Waukesha County, where she enjoyed walking the rescued dogs.
Bliley’s Chippenham Chapel, 804-545-6900, is serving the family. Visit online at www.blileys.com.