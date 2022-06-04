NORTH PRAIRIE
Mavis M. Scheel
January 7, 1929 – May 24, 2022
Mavis M. Scheel passed away peacefully at the home she shared with her daughter in North Prairie.
Mavis was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Mable Schneible; loving siblings Beatrice Hughes and Bill Schneible; and beloved husband of 64 years, Gary. Mavis is survived by her daughter, Penny Dierksen, and her brother Richard Schneible; many nieces, nephews and good friends.
She enjoyed camping and fishing with her family. Hard working and generous, she had a zest for life, a great sense of humor with a quick wit.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at Town of Genesee Park, S42W31800 Depot Road, Genesee Depot, on July 9, 2022 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.