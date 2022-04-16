Maxine A. VanDenBerg (nee Schmidt)
Maxine A. VanDenBerg (nee Schmidt) entered eternal life on April 6, 2022, at age 86. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Johan.
Dear sister of Arthur (Mary) Schmidt, the late Robert (Sindy) Schmidt, the late Benny (the late Delores) Schmidt, the late Roger (Kay) Schmidt, the late Earl (the late Barb) Schmidt and Rose Schmidt. Foster mother of Joann and David. Further remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is a wonderful person who adores her family and friends and loves to follow them on Facebook. She loved getting pictures from the family, it made her so happy. She also loved to travel, go to her cabin and entertain at her home while all enjoyed the pool.
Visitation will be Monday, April 25, at Spring Creek Church, N35-W22000 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee, from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. Private entombment at Pinelawn Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Spring Creek Church appreciated.
Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 781-8350 or visit online at www.harderfuneralhome.com.