Melvin Gerold “Mickey” Haugen
Aug. 28, 1948 - June 26, 2022
Melvin Gerold “Mickey” Haugen passed away at his home in Germantown on June 26, 2022, at the age of 73.
Mel was born on August 28, 1948, in Waukesha, to Lloyd and Lucile Haugen (Boehme). As a child, he loved spending time at his grandparents’ farm. He also loved to read, and he carried that passion into adulthood. Mel graduated from Waukesha South in 1966, and after a brief stint at UW-Madison, he was drafted by the United States Army. After serving almost two years on active duty, including a 10-month tour in Germany, he later joined the Army Reserves. He served his country for 22 years, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 4.
Mel met the love of his life, Mary Grace (Carini), in 1973, and they were married exactly one year later on November 30, 1974. They were blessed with four beautiful children, including their first-born son who died in infancy, and eight grandchildren who were Mel’s pride and joy.
Mel instilled the importance of both family and education in his children. He loved spending time with them by taking them on frequent visits to parks, “31 Flavors,” and the library. Education was so important to Mel that he decided to pursue a degree in his 50s, graduating with honors and earning his Bachelor of Business Administration from UW-Milwaukee in 2004.
Mel loved telling stories to anyone who wanted to listen. His quick wit and sarcasm were always welcome. His voice, sense of humor, and blunt and honest approach to life will truly be missed.
Mel was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Haugen; his infant son Gerald Matthew; his father-in-law Matteo Carini; his mother-in-law Vincenza Carini; his brother Dennis Haugen; his mother Lucile Sonntag; and two angel grandbabies.
Mel is survived by his loving wife, Mary Grace; his children Elizabeth Hogsett, Rachel (Kurt) Rusch and Matthew (Amanda) Haugen; and his grandchildren Henry Hogsett; Gracie, Benjamin, Emily and Zoey Rusch; and Sebastian, Lillian and Lauren Haugen. He is also survived by aunts, an uncle, cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He will be missed by his constant canine companion Maggie Mae and his granddog Teddy.
A memorial service will be held in honor of Mel on Sunday, July 31, at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, N84-W17937 Menomonee Ave., Menomonee Falls. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., followed by the service at 4 p.m.
Military honors will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., Union Grove, on Tuesday, August 2, at 2 p.m., followed by a graveside burial.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Lung Association in memory of Mel.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Menomonee Falls is serving the family. For more information, call 262-251-3630 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.