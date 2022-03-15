WAUKESHA
Merle E. ‘Sam’ Sampson
Aug. 5, 1931 - March 12, 2022
Merle E. “Sam” Sampson of Waukesha died Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Waukesha Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family at the age of 90. He was born in Waukesha on August 5, 1931, the son of Earl and Edna (nee Magedanz) Sampson.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army 772nd Military Police Battalion, during the Korean War. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, flying airplanes and was a flight instructor at Crites Field.
He is survived by his niece Lisa Hilt, nephew Mark Inzeo, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings Mildred Sampson, Wayne Sampson and Carol Inzeo.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 17, from 4 p.m. until the 6 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave. Waukesha. Graveside services with full military honors will take place on Friday, March 18, at Prairie Home Cemetery at 10 a.m. Please meet at the cemetery office. Memorials in Merle’s name are appreciated to the charity of donor’s choice.
