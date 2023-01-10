WAUKESHA
Metrodora ‘Metty’ Fredricks
Nov. 17, 1942 - Jan. 5, 2023
Metrodora “Metty” Fredricks, 80, died peacefully in her home Jan. 5, 2023. Born November 17, 1942, in Brooklyn, New York, Metty was the first daughter of Frank and Carmella Evagelatos. Carmella died early in Metty’s life, and Frank later married Rosanna Fremgen, who adopted and raised Metty and her two younger siblings, Marina and Gerard. Metty graduated from Catherine McAuley High School in Brooklyn in 1960.
She married Thomas Fredricks in June of 1969 in New York, after which they moved to Waukesha, where Metty lived until she died. The couple had two daughters, Jennifer in 1970 and Rose in 1972. Tom and Metty were married for 45 years before Tom’s death in 2015.
Metty was much-loved. She was active in her church, serving as a reader, teaching RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults) and attending Bible studies. She was a life-long learner, earning her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Alverno College in Milwaukee while she was in her sixth decade of life, and attending and leading continuing education courses until the time of her death.
Metty worked for Chrysler Credit Corporation for more than a decade. She was an avid reader who loved British mysteries, and she could always be found with a cup of coffee and a book in her hands.
She loved to design and make greeting cards and to send them to her many close friends and family members. Metty had been an actor and singer in her younger years. She continued her love of Broadway music throughout her life, and she was a part of the Waukesha Civic Theatre. Metty was known for her generous heart, sharp intellect, and love of cats. She will be greatly missed.
Metty was preceded in death by her parents; sister Marina Evagelatos; and brother Gerard “Jerry” Evagelatos.
She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Fredricks and husband Harvey Schuckman of Niskayuna, N.Y.; daughter Rose (Fredricks) Fyock and husband Christopher Fyock of Greenville, S.C.; grandchildren Jacob Schuckman, Dylan Schuckman, Madeline Fyock and Alexander Fyock; and aunts Maria Haralabatos and Helen Veliotis.
Services will be held at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, on February 17. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m., followed by funeral services at 12 p.m., both at the church. Metty’s ashes will be interred at Wisconsin Memorial Gardens alongside those of her husband, Tom.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the Thomas Fredricks Scholarship at WCTC (Waukesha County Technical College) or to St. Vincent de Paul at St. Joseph’s parish in Waukesha.