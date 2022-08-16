Michael Charles Meyers
Michael Charles Meyers, age 76, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, August 11, 2022, after being hospitalized for two months. He was a beloved father and grandfather, a respected businessman, and a Christian who loved his family, his church, and his Hartland community.
He was born in Woodstock, Ill., to Charles and Genevieve “Ginny” Meyers. Being the first born, he never missed an opportunity to give his younger brothers, Eddwin and Charles “Chuck,” a knuckle sandwich. Growing up, Mike continued to be a loving, protective, and never-shy role model for his “little bros” and his cousins, Mary Ann “Toots” and George “Bubba,” who were more like siblings. Mike’s antics in football and basketball earned him quite a reputation, along with many nicknames and chants, including “Meyers Kill,” and most of his favorite memories include his Woodstock buds. He went on to be a National Champion and Hall of Fame football player for the University of Northern Michigan. After he graduated, he began his teaching career in Ontonagon, Mich., and combined his passions for sports and telling others what to do as a football coach.
In 1970, he married Carol Gilmore together they had two children, Scott and Kameron “Kami” (Merlino). With Mike working at Joseph Schlitz Brewing Company, they moved throughout the midwest living in Michigan, Illinois and Pennsylvania.
In 1981, Mike married Katherine (Jones), and welcomed her children Scott and Lynette Rivera, and together they lived in California until he took a position as district sales manager for Anheuser Busch Brewing Company and relocated to Spokane, Wash. They moved to the Lake Country area in 1985 where Mike worked for a childhood friend and fellow high-school athlete, Platt Barber, at Health Care Data Systems. In 1986, Mike transitioned from driving teenagers around to diaper duty when daughter, Megan Jo (Raschke) was born.
In 1996, Mike purchased Battery Products, Inc. in Hartland, and has been an active member of the community ever since. He served on the Hartland Village Board of Trustees, the Hartland Chamber of Commerce, the Delafield-Hartland Water Pollution Control Commission, and was a board member at his beloved Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. In 1999, Scott moved his family, Susan, Reagan (granddaughter), and Hudson (grandson) to Wisconsin to fulfill Mike’s father’s dream of a father and son working side by side. Together they grew a successful business and enjoyed pheasant hunts, camping and ATV adventures.
In her final years, Mike’s mother, Ginny, came to live with him and the two of them enjoyed their time together, including many drives around town while drinking chocolate malts.
Rather than slowing him down, Mike’s diagnosis of mantle cell lymphoma in 2011 only caused him to buy even more camping and hunting gear, as he continued to enjoy the outdoors and spending time with family and friends. Mike also spent many days with “bleacher butt,” as he called it, watching his granddaughter Reagan play softball and grandson Hudson play all of the sports, just like grandpa.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ginny, cousin Bubba, and his four-legged hunting buddies, Lucky and Tony.
He leaves behind son Scott (Susan); daughters Kami (Mike) Merlino and Megan (Lucas) Raschke; grandchildren Reagan, Hudson, Kyndal, Kylie, Leo and Ruby Jo; brothers Edd and Chuck (Holly); cousin Toots; and nieces and nephews, Josh (Amanda), Regina, David (Ashley), Paul (Amy), Olivia, and Serena; as well as other friends.
The family sends special thanks to the nursing staff at Aurora Medical Center in Summit and Ann Wallschlager for the care and compassion given to Mike over these last few months.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Evert-Luko Funeral Home in Hartland from 10-11:30 a.m., with a Celebration of Life at 11:30 a.m., and if you knew Mike, you know the service will start on time.
