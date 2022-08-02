NEW HOLSTEIN
Michael Christopher Flood
May 11, 1954 — July 24, 2022
Michael Christopher Flood, 68, of New Holstein, passed away from his battle with bone cancer on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Ascension Calumet Hospital.
He was born in Plymouth on May 11, 1954, to Robert and Jeanne Flood. He attended Holy Rosary Grade School and graduated from New Holstein High School in 1972. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Mike was general manager of Jiffy Lube in Madison and Janesville from 1984-2000. He then worked at The White House of Music in Waukesha for nineteen years, retiring in December of 2019.
Music was his passion. He was an accomplished singer, guitarist and ukulele player.
Mike performed in multiple bands including Pony Boy, Cat Sass (14 years), and his most recent band, Cowboy Up (7 years). Cowboy Up received the 2016 WAMI Peoples’ Choice Award as the Best Band in the Southeast Quadrant of the state of Wisconsin.
Mike had a great sense of humor. He was quite the entertainer: creating songs and telling stories of which he had a rich supply.
He loved his family and friends. He was particularly proud of his nieces and nephews. Mike was deeply inspirational to his family and friends: facing his death with humor, dignity, and concern for others.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kristine.
He is survived by two sisters, Linda Prentice (Leo), and her two sons, Rick Herrera and Tim Herrera, and daughter, Natelli Herrera; Cathie Pauly (Jeff), their two children, Justin Pauly and Lindsay Pauly (Dan Ohrtman), and their children Juniper, Axel, Aros, and Leif Ohrtman. He is also survived by his former wife and dear friend, Mabel Flood.
As per Mike’s wishes, there will not be a traditional funeral service. However, there will be a Celebration of Life for his family and friends. Please see the Sippel Funeral Home website for details.
The family would like to thank the incredible medical staff at Ascension Calumet Hospital and Calumet County Hospice for their professionalism and compassionate care for Mike.
