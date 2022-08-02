Michael E. Hamus
Aug. 14, 1960 — July 17, 2022
Michael “Mike” E. Hamus passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the age of 61. He was born in Waukesha on August 14, 1960, to Hubert and Elizabeth (nee Hardinger) Hamus.
He was a Waukesha County resident his entire life.
He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and Waukesha South High School, as well as WCTI, where he received an advanced algebra certificate and an account clerk certificate.
Mike volunteered at different community programs throughout the years.
Mike was a life-long fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. He could tell you any stat you wanted to know about the teams and players. He was an avid cribbage player and enjoyed a friendly game with anyone who was interested in playing. He also enjoyed listening to music and visiting with family and friends, especially if a home-cooked meal was involved.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth, grandparents, and many aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his father, Hubert of Waukesha; his sister, Karen (Daniel) Dickenson of Farmington, Minnesota; his brothers, Richard (Charlotte) of Palmyra and Paul of Waukesha; his niece, Olivia of Whitewater; and his nephew, Cody of Whitewater.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and volunteers at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc for their gracious care of Mike during his stay.
Randle-Dable-Frisk Funeral Home assisted with arrangements including a private burial service held for immediate family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.