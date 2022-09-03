WAUKESHA
Michael F. Kravitz Jr.
April 25, 1935 — Aug. 3, 2022
Michael F. Kravitz Jr. of Waukesha, lovingly known as “Pop,” passed away peacefully August 3, 2022 at Angels-Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc. He was 87 years old.
He was born April 25, 1935, to Michael F. and Anna M. Kravitz in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania. In 1953, he graduated from J.W. Cooper High School in Shenandoah. Michael was an outstanding high school athlete, and excelled at football. Upon graduating, he was awarded a full scholarship to the University of Delaware, where he attended and played football for a year before moving to California with his family.
On April 7, 1955, Michael married his high school sweetheart Dolores Hopkins. During their marriage, he was employed at Air Products & Chemicals Incorporated, which provided him the opportunity to travel to Italy and reside in California, Nebraska, Kansas, Indiana and Illinois while they raised their children. He eventually settled in Wisconsin in 1967 where he worked as a plant manager for Northern Gasses & Supplies/Amerigas/AGA Gas Incorporated until his retirement in 1990.
After retiring, he moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, for several years to care for his mother, before returning to Wisconsin in 1998 to enjoy spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Michael enjoyed fishing, and was an avid and loyal fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers and rarely missed a game. His quick-witted sense of humor and special way with words could always cheer you up and make you smile, no matter the topic of conversation. In his later years when his health faltered, he always upheld a positive attitude without complaint. He was a kind-hearted, generous man who will be dearly missed. Throughout his life, Michael’s family was his top priority, and he made sure they were taken care of; his family adored him greatly and will forever appreciate his selflessness.
Michael is survived by his children David Kravitz, Michael Kravitz III, Barbara (Jim) Eckart, Robert (Kim) Kravitz, and Sean (Pam) Walsh; grandchildren Amanda (Casey) Langan, David Kravitz Jr., Michael Rossetti, Stephanie (Kevin) Rhiel, Aaron Kravitz, Katie (Paul) Hugo, Melanie (Justin) Garrity, Alex Kravitz, Justina Walsh, Anna Kravitz and Jaeda Walsh; great-grandchildren Quinten, Cameron, Hudson, Tatum, Eli, Harper, Emma, Adeline, Nora and Brooklynn; and two great-grand babies on the way, Lincoln and Scarlett. He is further survived by his brother Raymond Kravitz and sister MaryAnn Kravitz, both of Las Vegas; and his aunt Gloria Choplick of Shenandoah Heights, Pennsylvania.
Michael was preceded in death by both parents, several aunts, uncles and cousins and by his former wife and lifelong friend Dolores Walsh.
Gratitude to his daughter-in-law Pam for her companionship and making sure he made his many healthcare appointments over the last few years. Many thanks to the staff at DaVita Dialysis: Dr. Carey, Katie, Laura, Karissa, Bianca, Anna, Erik, Jennifer, Melissa, Anne, Kelsey and Ava; and AngelsGrace Hospice for Michael’s end-of-life care.
Michael was a member of St. William Catholic Church in Waukesha, where a visitation will be held on September 9, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. A private interment of ashes will be held at Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha.