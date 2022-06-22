Michael F. Mazzone
Michael F. Mazzone, MD, age 60, went home to the Lord on June 17, 2022. He was born in Atlantic City, N.J., the son of Francis and Elda Mazzone.
After graduating from Wheaton College where he was an All-American NCAA swimmer, he served in the Peace Corps in Swaziland. He graduated from Jefferson Medical College and finished his residency in Family Medicine in Lancaster, Pa. After service in the U.S. Air Force, he took a position as teaching faculty at the Waukesha Family Medicine Residency Program, where he rose to program director, a position he held for 18 years.
Mike was the recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including multiple local and national teaching awards and the Patriot Award given by the Department of Defense for contributions to national security. He created the residency Community Service Day, a means for the program to give back to its community. Among his many accomplishments was serving as the president of the Association of Family Medicine Residency Directors and as the chairman of the Innovation Task Force, tasked with changing family medicine residencies nationwide.
Mike loved playing practical jokes, woodworking (especially building boats), playing video games and traveling the world, including dragging his family to obscure museums. He participated in and encouraged others to complete marathons, triathlons, and the Ragnar long-distance relay. Mike particularly appreciated the outdoors and spent many hours hiking and camping. He enjoyed sitting on the deck with his family and friends, his bourbon, and his cigars.
He is survived by his wife, Beth; his daughters, Carly, Nicole, and Josie; and his sons, Benjamin and Samuel.
A celebration of Mike’s amazing life will be held at Elmbrook Church on Saturday, June 25. Greeting will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with service to follow. Hawaiian shirts are encouraged, pants are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike’s memory to the Waukesha Free Clinic or the Center for Advancing Healthcare Missions of the Christian Medical and Dental Associations would be appreciated.