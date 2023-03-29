OTTAWA
Michael J. Dekan
May 26, 1954 - March 20, 2023
Michael J. Dekan, age 68, of Ottawa passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023.
Michael was born May 26, 1954, in Milwaukee, to Frank and Marilyn (Drumel) Dekan. He married Petra Koehler in Waukegan in 1974.
The family will be holding a private family celebration of Michael’s life later this spring/summer.
For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is honored to be assisting the family. For more information, call 262-392-4251.