MUSKEGO
Michael J. Heinowski
July 25, 1953 - May 13, 2022
Michael J. Heinowski of Muskego died on Friday, May 13, 2022, at home surrounded by his family at the age of 68. He was born in Laona on July 25, 1953, the son of John and Loretta (nee Suchan) Heinowski. He grew up in Dousman and attended and graduated 8th grade from St. Bruno’s Church and then went to Kettle Moraine High School. Mike worked at many car dealerships, for the railroad and for 29 years at MetalTek. He was an enthusiast of vintage autos and was best known for his vast knowledge of restoring cars and for his love of music which he often played and shared with everyone. Mike enjoyed fun family gatherings where plenty of music was played, going to car shows and attending concerts. While he was a man of few words, he was always there for you to talk with. He got a kick out of sharing puns and riddles and having people try to figure them out; laughing like hell if they didn’t get them.
Thank you to all his caregivers who helped during his fight against his long illness. He will be missed by many. Rest in peace.
Survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Debra “Debbie” Heinowski (nee Smith); his sons, Michael (Debbie), Brian, Andrew and Kyle; grandsons Tyler (MaKenzie), Ryan and Morgan; granddaughters, Dixie and Jamisyn; and a great-grandchild on the way. Further survived by his brother Richard (Paula); sister Mary Ann (Ralph); special people, Amanda, Teri, Michelle, Christa and many nieces, nephews, and wonderful relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Loretta; uncle Bill and aunt Evelyn; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lee and Nancy Smith; sister-in-law Carla Smith; and brother-in-law Gregg Klann.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 21, at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, from 12 p.m. until the time of sharing begins at 1 p.m.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.