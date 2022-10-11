Michael Jeffrey Gonzalez
July 7, 1961 - Oct. 3, 2022
Michael Jeffrey Gonzalez, 61, of Waukesha, passed away unexpectedly October 3, 2022, of heart failure.
Michael was born in Waukesha on July 7, 1961. He had a fulfilling career with Quad/Graphics, followed by a passion for entrepreneurship, owning T.R. Gonzo’s, Chili Peppers, Casa Del Rio and his most recent venture, The Funky Monkey. His employer, The Scan Group, encouraged his endeavors and everyone was looking forward to this new chapter. Michael had a spirit for life, and was full of love and laughter that he shared with all who knew him.
Michael is survived by his two sons, Justin and Austin; parents, Nancy and Severo; his brothers, Robert, Jimmy, Ricky and Billy; as well as many family and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Bobbie Jo Reed, and his grandparents.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, October 15, from 2 p.m. until the brief funeral service at 5 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. A continued celebration of Michael’s life will follow and be announced at the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael’s name are appreciated to the American Heart Association.
The family would like to thank Randle-Dable-Brisk for making this difficult time as manageable as possible.
