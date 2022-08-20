WAUKESHA
Michael Joseph DeStasio
July 1, 1939 — Aug. 14, 2022
Michael Joseph DeStasio, age 83, of Waukesha, passed away on Aug. 14, 2022. He was born on July 1, 1939, to Michael and Josephine DeStasio (Orchowski) of Bessemer, Mich.
He graduated from AD Johnston High School in 1957 and then joined the U.S. Army until 1959. He coached and taught at Mt. Morris High School in Flint, Mich., and then did his graduate studies at Northern Michigan University and earned his master’s degree in education administration.
Mike worked in high school administration for several years before taking a sales position at Beckly-Cardy Corporation. From there he found his dream job in marketing at Huffy Sports, where he worked for 15 years. Mike ended his career as the vice president of sales and marketing.
Mike was known as “Coach” and many revered him as a legend in the sporting goods industry. Once retired he found a new love in being a grandparent to his two granddaughters.
Mike enjoyed spending his time golfing, working out, volunteering, and traveling to cheer on his beloved Michigan State Spartans. Mike and his wife Joan were married 55 years until her passing on December 17, 2020.
Mike is survived by his daughter, Lisa (James) McCormack, and his grandchildren Morgan and Sophie McCormack. To all that knew Mike, he was a friend, a coach, a father, a husband, a teacher and an avid sports fan. Mike will be deeply missed by his friends and family and all who knew him.
A celebration of both Mike and Joan’s life will take place Thursday, Sept. 29, at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the funeral Mass at noon, all at the church, Carmelite Monastary, W267N2517 Carmelite Road, Pewaukee, WI 53072.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.