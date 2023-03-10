ORO VALLEY, ARIZ.
Michael Joseph O’Connell
Oct. 15, 1941 - March 4, 2023
”Mike” O’Connell passed on to eternal life on March 4, 2023, at the age of 81 years after a long illness.
He was born in Waukesha and was the only child of Joseph D. and Eva (Cook) O’Connell. Mike was educated in the Catholic School System of Waukesha, graduating from Catholic Memorial High School in 1959. He served as senior class president, noting that “someone had to do it.”
He went on to the University of Notre Dame (Class of 1963) where he received his BA. While at Notre Dame he played four years in the percussion section of the Notre Dame Marching Band. Upon graduation, he entered the U.S. Navy Reserve and was stationed at Newport, Rhode Island, on the USS Grand Canyon during the Vietnam conflict. It was there that he met a young nurse, Peg Lough, who became his wife and partner for the next 58 years.
Following active duty, Mike began his career as an insurance claims adjuster. This brought Mike and Peg to Georgia, Maryland, and New Jersey before being assigned to Milwaukee in 1975. They built their home in Waukesha and raised their two children.
Mike enjoyed playing sports from an early age ... baseball, softball, basketball and football. As he aged, golf became his sport. He traveled all over the U.S., Scotland and Ireland playing golf. When not playing sports, he was watching or talking sports with whomever would listen! He instilled the love of sports in his children.
He was very proud of their accomplishments. He loved God, his family, books and ... jelly beans.
He proudly followed his beloved Wisconsin sports teams (Packers, Bucks, Brewers and Badgers) as well as his alma mater’s teams, The Fighting Irish. Mike retired as senior vice president-claims from Old Republic Risk Management in 2005. Retirement brought Mike and Peg to Oro Valley, Ariz., where golf and sunshine beat out the snowy, cold Midwest.
Mike is survived by Margaret “Peg” (Lough), his wife of 58 years; son Timothy (“Tim”) O’Connell and daughter-in-law Mary of Delafield; and his daughter Kathleen (“Katie”) O’Connell Marsh and son-in-law Stephen Marsh of Los Angeles, Calif., and Williamsburg, Va. He is further survived by his beloved grandchildren Abigail (“Abby”) O’Connell and Leodoro (“Leo”) Marsh.
He was loved by all.
He was the wind beneath the wings of his family. He will be missed dearly.
A memorial service will be held at Santa Catalina Catholic Church, 14380 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, Ariz., on Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. Burial will be private.
If desired, memorial donations may be given to charities which Mike supported. Casa Maria Soup Kitchen, 401 E. 26th St., Tucson, AZ 85713; or Sister Jose Women's Shelter (Homeless), 1028 S. Park Ave., Tucson, AZ 85719.
Arrangements under the care of Vistoso Funeral Home, 520-544-2285.