Michael K. ‘Mike’ O’Dell
Michael K. “Mike” O’Dell met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, January 21, 2022, at the age of 68.
He was the cherished husband of Kathryn (nee Keyes) and the beloved father of Christian “Casey” (Amy) and William (Samantha) and the adoring papa to Stephen, Michael, Dominick and Katalina. He will also be missed by his favorite sister Patty (Steve) Dankert and his brother David (Carol) O’Dell.
Mike is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends too numerous to mention.
He was preceded in death by his son Sean; his brother Rob; and his parents, Ben and Betty O’Dell.
Mike was an extraordinary athlete. An all-American swimmer, he played sports and coached most of his adult life. He was a former head coach for the Lake Geneva High School swim team, coach for Beloit Community College Swim Club, Delavan Darien Swim Club, Delavan Red Devils Football, Delavan Christian School Basketball, Grace Christian Academy in Milwaukee (state runner up basketball), and East Troy Titans football.
A remarkable businessman, Mike established the Delco Brokerage in Elkhorn.
He also served on the Delavan city council for many years. He sold his business to an accomplished colleague, a man Mike deeply respected and admired, in 2019.
After Mike retired, he spent his winters in Florida. He enjoyed playing tennis for the La Casa Dragons where he was elected to captain of the team and played court one!
Mike was an avid Harley enthusiast and a member of the Whitewater Banner City Bikers. He participated in many events honoring veterans in memory of his son Sean who was lost to PTS after fighting in the Iraq War. Mike was an impassioned patriot.
Mike’s love for his family was immeasurable. He served God by taking care of those in need. So many people were the recipient of Mike’s infinite generosity and kindness. Above all, Mike was a man of deep faith who is now in
the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To God be the glory!
“But we do not want you to be uninformed, brothers, about those who are asleep, that you may not grieve as others do who have no hope. For since we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so, through Jesus, God will bring with him those who have fallen asleep.” 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the four paramedics from the Town of Vernon and Village of Waukesha, who twice came to his home and provided exceptional care, concern, and comfort during Mike’s final days. You were our angels!
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 27, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Continued visitation will be held on Friday, January 28, from 4 p.m. until the 5 p.m. funeral service at Geneva Lake Christian Church, 610 Harmony Drive, Lake Geneva, WI 53147.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations would be made out to:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-missions-in-india-in-honor-of-my-father to assist supporting an orphanage in India that was dear to Mike’s heart.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.