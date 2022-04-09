DELAFIELD
Michael S. Boretsky
Dec. 2, 1958 — March 29, 2022
Mike, a longtime resident of Delafield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.
Preceded in death by his mother, Maryellen Boretsky (nee Faken). Beloved fiance to Diane Koss. Papa Mike to Rachel and Kevin Turner, Jason and Alysha Morgan and Amy Morgan (Aaron Olszak) and Chandler (Alyssa Klug), Payton, Ashton, Jayden, Landon, Teegan, Rowan, and Cameron. Dear son to Stuart Boretsky, brother to Mark and Mell and uncle to Joey. Mike is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Mike will be remembered for his infectious laugh and love for the outdoors through hunting, fishing, ice fishing, boating and traveling. A favorite in the family was homemade Friday fish frys.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for the summer. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation in Mike’s name are appreciated.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.