Michael Shawn O’Connor
Aug. 26,1966 - Oct. 20, 2022
Michael Shawn O’Connor, age 56, passed away on October 20, 2022. He was born in St. Paul, Minn., to Roderick O’Connor and Lucille Mangini on August 26, 1966.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Eileen; his three beautiful children, Caitlyn, Jack and Charlie; his mother, Lucille; sisters, Kathy (Dick) Dagastino, Sherry (Bruce) Welle, Deb (John) Haselman and Michelle (Jim) Pierre; brother, Rick; god-daughter, Courtney Pierre; along with many more loving family and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Roderick, and sister Laurie.
Mike graduated from St. Thomas University in St. Paul, Minn., with a BA in 1989 and a Master's degree in Business Administration in 1996. From there, he worked for over 30 years at Wells Fargo and most recently with BMO Harris.
Mike had a smile that could light up a room and a laugh that was just as infectious. He was an adventurous, kind, down-to-earth man, who showed great empathy to all those around him. He was a golf enthusiast and a Minnesota Vikings fanatic. He was also a big foodie and cooked a mean spaghetti and meatballs.
Mike was a very passionate family man, who valued his family above all else. He was the best father, husband, brother and son anyone could ask for. Mike knew how to warm your heart by giving the best hugs and you could always go to him for the best advice.
Mike, you will be forever loved and missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations to a charitable organization of your choosing in Mike's name are appreciated.
A visitation will take place on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, W359-N8512 Brown St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow with Fr. Mike Strachota presiding.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.