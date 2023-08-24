OCONOMOWOC
Michael Stephen Grzeskowiak
Michael Stephen Grzeskowiak, age 77, of Oconomowoc, formerly of Chicago, IL, and Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2023. He was born and raised in Chicago by his loving parents, the late Stephen and Gertrude Grzeskowiak.
Mike was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Joan, whom he loved and adored for over 50 years. Beloved father of Michael (Egle) Grzeskowiak, Susan Grzeskowiak, Jeffrey Grzeskowiak, and Joseph Grzeskowiak. Dearest brother of the late Paulette (the late Bob) Charmoli. Brother-in-law of Jane (Remo) Frangiosa.
Mike attended the Illinois Institute of Technology where he obtained a degree in electrical engineering and went on to earn his MBA from the University of Chicago. He spent his career working as an executive in telecommunications. Mike and Joan built a life with their four children in Naperville, IL. They were members of St. Raphael Church where they were actively involved in serving the parish community.
Mike was an avid sports fan and loved to travel. He was known for his quick wit and generosity.
A visitation will take place on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in the chapel at Shorehaven (1305 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Oconomowoc, WI 53066) from 10:00 am - 11:30 am with a service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163, www.michaeljfox.org.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.